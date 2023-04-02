NYPD: Ready for possible protests at Trump arraignment

The NYPD and other agencies said on Sunday that they are prepared if protests arise when former President Donald Trump appears in a lower Manhattan courtroom Tuesday afternoon for arraignment.

There are no current credible threats against the city, but the NYPD — which has about 36,000 cops — ordered every member to report in full uniform Friday as it began preparations for potential pro- and anti-Trump demonstrations this week.

“The NYPD ensures thousands of events, including First Amendment activities, are conducted safely in New York City each year,” the NYPD said in a statement. “Officers have been placed on alert and the department remains ready to respond as needed and will ensure everyone is able to peacefully exercise their rights.”

Trump, the leading candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, became the first former president to face criminal charges when a Manhattan grand jury indicted him last week. The indictment remains sealed but the case against Trump stems from payments his campaign allegedly made in 2016 to prevent porn actress Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal from going public about sexual encounters they said they had with the former president.

Trump is expected to appear for arraignment in acting New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan’s court Tuesday afternoon. Several streets near the lower Manhattan courthouse, including Centre and Baxter, are expected to be closed to traffic, while other nearby streets could experience intermittent closures.

“The mayor is in constant contact with Commissioner [Keechant] Sewell about all public safety issues affecting the city,” said Fabien Levy, a spokesman for New York Mayor Eric Adams. “The NYPD continues to monitor all activity and there are no credible threats to the city at this time. The NYPD always remains prepared to respond to events happening on the ground and keep New Yorkers safe.”

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which operates the Long Island Rail Road and New York City’s subways and buses, said it is also prepared for possible disturbances this week.

“The MTAPD routinely works closely with law enforcement partners, including the NYPD which keeps subways and buses safe, to plan for potential disruptions and address conditions as they arise. We will continue to move riders where they need to go,” said MTA Chief Safety and Security Officer Pat Warren.

Representatives of the Port Authority, which operates New York City-area airports, did not immediately return requests for comment Sunday.

Nassau police said the department has held daily briefings to prepare for Trump’s indictment.

“If there is a location of concern, it will be addressed immediately with proper resources,” the department said in a statement. “Violence of any kind will not be tolerated.”

Suffolk police they are not aware of any protests scheduled in the county in response to Trump’s indictment.

“The department is continuing to collaborate with its law enforcement partners and is prepared to respond in the event of any public disturbance reported,” it said in a statement.