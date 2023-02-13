NYPD says U-Haul truck stopped after police cruiser, pedestrians strucks in Brooklyn

This story was reported by Anthony M. DeStefano, Nicole Fuller, Michael O'Keeffe and John Valenti . It was written by Fuller.

The driver of a U-Haul truck struck multiple pedestrians Monday morning in Brooklyn and fled before being detained by the NYPD, police said.

The incident began with an attempted traffic stop of the U-Haul box truck on Bay Ridge Parkway, police said.

The driver of the truck fled after it mounted a sidewalk, struck three pedestrians and a police car before it stopped, police said.

Police stopped the truck near the intersection of Columbia Street and Hamilton Avenue and took the driver into custody, police said. Scores of NYPD and NY State Police cars were on the scene.

New York City Councilman Justin Brannan tweeted about the incident Monday morning.

“A man driving a U-Haul went on a rampage in Bay Ridge,” wrote Brannan, adding: Several people were hit and badly injured. We have no idea of motives at this time but this wasn't an accident.”

Further details were not immediately available.

With the AP