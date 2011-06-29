Poll: Cuomo approval at 64 percent among NY voters

A new poll shows Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo with high approval ratings among New York voters, including members of the Republican Party and Catholics whose church leaders opposed his successful push last week to legalize gay marriage.

The Quinnipiac University poll shows the overall approval rating for the way Cuomo is handling the job at 64 percent, far higher than ratings for any of six other governors in its recent surveys, including New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

Cuomo's approval ratings, matching an April peak overall, are 53 percent among Republicans, 63 percent among union households and 62 percent among Catholics.

Quinnipiac surveyed 1,317 registered voters from last Monday through Saturday, the day after gay marriage was legalized. The poll has a margin of error of 2.7 percentage points.