Public likes Bloomberg's programs, poll finds

As Mayor Michael Bloomberg's time in City Hall winds down, his final moves in office are grabbing public support, a Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday shows.

Half of those voters polled support the new Citi Bike share program, the poll found. More than half, 52 percent, would support a plan to make it mandatory to recycle food waste and scraps, it found. And most impressively for the mayor, 74 percent of voters support his $19 billion proposal to set up protections for the city against future storms.

"Mayor Michael Bloomberg has been furiously generating ideas and this new bunch are winners," said Maurice Carroll, director of the Quinnipiac University Polling Institute.

Fifty-one percent of voters approved of Bloomberg's overall performance.

The poll comes as the city released new Citi Bike stats, saying that nearly 530,000 trips on the rental bikes have been taken since the program launched in late May.

Quinnipiac surveyed 1,238 New York City voters by phone from June 19 to 25. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.