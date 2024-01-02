Quake of 1.7 magnitude shakes part of Queens on Tuesday morning

A 1.7 magnitude earthquake shook a portion of Queens on Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake hit Astoria around 5:40 a.m. and had a depth of 5 kilometers (roughly 3 miles), the USGS said on its website. The shaking did not lead to any reports of injuries or structural instability, the New York City mayor's office said Tuesday on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. There were no reports of traffic or utility services being impacted, the office said. The FDNY said it received multiple reports Tuesday morning of a “building shaking” and an “explosion” at 580 Main St. on Roosevelt Island. No injuries were reported, FDNY officials said. The FDNY said in an email that it couldn't determine the cause of the reports from Roosevelt Island.

