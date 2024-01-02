NewsNew York

Quake of 1.7 magnitude shakes part of Queens on Tuesday morning

By Tiffany Cusaac-Smithtiffany.cusaac-smith@newsday.com@T_Cusaac

A 1.7 magnitude earthquake shook a portion of Queens on Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. 

The earthquake hit Astoria around 5:40 a.m. and had a depth of 5 kilometers (roughly 3 miles), the USGS said on its website.

The shaking did not lead to any reports of injuries or structural instability, the New York City mayor's office said Tuesday on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. There were no reports of traffic or utility services being impacted, the office said. 

The FDNY said it received multiple reports Tuesday morning of a “building shaking” and an “explosion” at 580 Main St. on Roosevelt Island. No injuries were reported, FDNY officials said. 

The FDNY said in an email that it couldn't determine the cause of the reports from Roosevelt Island.

Tiffany Cusaac-Smith

Education: Howard University 

Tiffany Cusaac-Smith came to Newsday in 2023 after being a race and history reporter at USA TODAY, where she wrote enterprise and spot articles examining how the past shapes the present. Previously, she worked as the race and justice reporter at the USA TODAY Network of New York, covering issues such as criminal justice reform, housing, environmental justice, health care and politics. At The Journal News/lohud.com in Westchester County, she covered Yonkers, the state's third-largest city. She also worked at The Associated Press in Atlanta.

Honors and Awards: Criminal justice reporting fellowship with the National Press Foundation;  New York News Publishers Association award for distinguished investigative reporting;  Contributed reporting for Best of Gannett honor; Member of Table Stakes, a program funded by the Knight-Lenfest Local News Transformation Fund and managed by the American Press Institute to transform local news. 

