Report: Port Authority to review security

Saying we live in a changing world, the Port Authority will hire a consultant to conduct a security review, a newspaper reported.

The Star-Ledger of Newark reported Port Authority chairman David Samson said the audit was not in response to concerns raised by the Port Authority Police Benevolent Association.

The PBA has criticized security at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan and on the Kennedy Airport monorail.

The agency operates the major airports in the metropolitan area, along with four bridges, two tunnels, the PATH rail system and shipping ports.

Eighty-four Port Authority employees died in the 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center. On the same day, United Flight 93 left Newark Liberty International Airport before it was hijacked and crashed in Pennsylvania. -- AP