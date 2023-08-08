Shark sighting halts swimming at Jones Beach, one day after woman bitten at Rockaway Beach, officials say

One day after a 65-year-old woman was bitten by a shark at Rockaway Beach in Queens and sent to the hospital in critical condition, officials at Jones Beach said possible shark sightings there Tuesday have prohibited swimming at several areas.

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation Regional Director George Gorman said swimming had been banned on beaches at the Central Mall, West Bathhouse, East Bathhouse and Field 6 out of an abundance of caution. He also said officials will have surveillance drones flying along the shoreline of all fields at Jones Beach "at all times" Tuesday following the bite incident near Beach 59th Street on Monday.

In that incident, the New York City Parks Department said a woman was bitten on her left leg by a shark around 5:50 p.m., prompting lifeguards to clear all patrons from the water. The NYPD canvassed the water via helicopter, but did not observe any sharks.

From threshers to great whites, here are some of the sharks you might find off LI. Credit: Gabriella Vukelic / Newsday

The woman was transported by EMS to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center. A spokeswoman there said she remained in critical condition Tuesday.

In a statement released Tuesday, New York City parks said: "We hope for a full recovery for this swimmer. Though this was a frightening event, we want to remind New Yorkers that shark attacks in Rockaway are extremely rare. We remain vigilant in monitoring the beach and always clear the water when a shark is spotted."

As a precaution, the department said it closed Rockaway Beach to swimming and surfing Tuesday and that Parks Enforcement and NYPD would be patrolling the beach to keep swimmers out of the water.

"FDNY and NYPD will be doing aerial surveillance of the beach to monitor for sharks," the statement added.

At Jones Beach, Gorman said a lifeguard spotted a possible shark in the water off the beach at the Central Mall at about 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, causing officials to immediately prohibit swimming.

Swimming also was halted at the adjacent beaches, the East and West Bathhouse areas.

He said subsequent to that possible sighting, officials monitoring the shoreline spotted "a large school of bait and bunker fish" directly in front of the Central Mall.

"Because of that," Gorman said, "we have not reauthorized swimming as of yet," adding: "We're concerned that sharks might feed off the smaller baitfish."

Gorman said as a result of the baitfish activity, officials then also added Field 6 to the areas where swimming was prohibited Tuesday.

Last week, swimming was temporarily halted at Fields 4 and 5 at Robert Moses State Park in Babylon on Wednesday after a large school of bait fish — and sharks — was spotted, only hours after a dead sand tiger shark washed ashore at Field 5, officials said.

Shark sightings and encounters have become more common at Long Island beaches in recent years. New York’s waters went from one shark encounter in 2012 to a record eight shark bites last year off Long Island and six reported bites so far this year, according to officials.