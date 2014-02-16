Simon Cowell: Baby Eric makes me feel 'love and pride'

Simon Cowell is a proud dad of a baby “Idol.”

The British “X-Factor” creator and girlfriend Lauren Silverman, 36, gave birth to baby Eric on Valentine's Day at Lenox Hill Hospital.

“I never knew how much love and pride I would feel.” Cowell, 54, tweeted Sunday with a photo of him holding his sleeping infant to his chest.

He also tweeted a family photo that included Lauren and Eric.

Silverman, who also has an 8-year-old son named Adam, was previously married to Cowell’s friend Andrew Silverman