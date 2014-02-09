Skrillex tours Brooklyn with 5 shows this week

One of the defining traits of a great DJ is the ability to read the room, to know what songs to avoid playing and what songs will fill the dance floor. On February 10, American dubstep mastermind Skrillex will kick off a week of shows at different venues in Brooklyn. Dubbed the “Takeover,” he’ll be spinning for different crowds on five straight nights. That will mean mixing up his sets to appeal to what could be very different audiences. What clues can we draw from the venues chosen? Here’s what we may see from the 26-year old producer and DJ as he takes over Brooklyn:

Feb. 10, 2014 – Brooklyn Bowl

Crowd: The Bowl is the most likely to feature a crowd there both for the artist and because it’s at the Bowl; the venue attracts its own crowd no matter the act.

Favorite Skrillex Song: “That one where it’s all ‘wobble-wobble’ and then BOOM!”

How the Night Ends: Who knows, but it will likely involve stolen bowling shoes.

Feb. 11, 2014 – Music Hall of Williamsburg

Crowd: The most mainstream of the venues is the most likely to feature a crossover audience, one that’s heard of him more than listened to his music.

Favorite Skrillex Song: “Oh, I dunno. But I really like that ‘Girls That Look Like Skrillex’ Tumblr.”

How the Night Ends: With a mild case of tinnitus.

Feb. 12, 2014 – SRB of Brooklyn

Crowd: Fans of DJ culture, be it hip-hop or dance, have a home at SRB, where EDM and rap are both commonly represented.

Favorite Skrillex Song: “Right On Time,” a cut that combines Skrillex’s sound with his hip-hop influences.

How the Night Ends: Searching eBay for used copies of Ableton Live music production software until the early morning.

Feb. 13, 2014 – Output

Crowd: No photography and no bottle service give the feel of an underground, music-centric party, but the high-end sound system and world-class lineups make Output feel like an exclusive club.

Favorite Skrillex Song: “Bangarang,” which moves both bottle service buyers and festival goers.

How the Night Ends: Standing in an infamously-long mandatory coat check line.

Feb. 14, 2014 – (secret warehouse)

Crowd: The type who don’t mind showing up to some random unannounced warehouse on what is supposed to be the most romantic day of the year.

Favorite Skrillex Song: Anything that doesn’t bring to mind that lying ex.

How the Night Ends: Either sloppily making out with a new “acquaintance” in the corner or a long, lonely train ride home.

If you go: Skrillex is playing at venues throughout Brooklyn during the week of Feb. 10-14, 2014. Information is available at skrillex.com.