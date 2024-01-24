New York City Mayor Eric Adams touts record on crime in State of the City address

New York City Mayor Eric Adams touted what he said were his administration's accomplishments over the course of his first two full years in office in his annual State of the City speech on Wednesday. “Two years in, we are seeing real results: crime is down, jobs are up and every day we’re delivering for everyday New Yorkers,” said Adams, who entered the auditorium of Hostos Community College in the Bronx to Jay-Z’s “Empire State of Mind,” the song his team typically plays whenever he enters a public event. Adams spoke as his administration copes with an influx of thousands of foreign migrants who continue to arrive in the city. So far, at least 172,000 have come since spring 2022; about 68,000 of them remain in city room and board. By the next fiscal year, costs to the city budget is expected to top $10 billion. “We are proud. We have done our part. But we need others to do their part,” he said, repeating his call for the federal government to give the city more money to handle the migrant crisis. He promised to shorten how long NYPD discipline cases take to resolve, consolidate regulation of food delivery, and combat hate crimes. Outside the venue, anti-Adams protesters on Grand Concourse chanted behind police barricades — urging the closure of the troubled jails on Rikers Island, the restoration of cuts to social services and the passage of legislation to track more kinds of police stops. Check back for updates on this developing story.

