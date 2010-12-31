Taking Metro-North? You better bring cash

If you’re planning to head into New York City via Metro-North on New Year’s Eve you better bring cash.

That’s because a computer glitch has affected the train line’s ticket machines.

That means that ticket machines at all stations, excluding Grand Central Terminal, are not accepting credit or debit for ticket purchases.

You can still purchase tickets at the station or onboard the train, but only by using cash.

Trains will operate all night long on New Year’s Eve, Friday Dec. 31, so take the train to the party and get home safe.

The ticket problem is this week’s latest problem for the railroad. On Monday, Metro-North’s New Haven Line was shut down for most of the day because of the blizzard.

On Friday, Metro-North is operating on a Saturday schedule, but with extra trains in key periods.

For those who have to go to work, there will be additional trains outbound from 4 to 6 p.m.

For revelers there will additional inbound trains in the afternoon andevening for people heading to parties in the city. Then it’s finally time to go home, there will be additional service in both directions into the wee hours of the morning.

Buy your round trip tickets — using cash — at your boarding station and avoid lines in Grand Central after a night of partying. Travelers must show a ticket before boarding train at Grand Central after midnight.

And as in prior years, open containers of alcoholic beverages will not be allowed on trains, stations or platforms from noon on New Year’s Eve through noon on New Year’s Day. MTA Police will enforce this restriction.