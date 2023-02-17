NewsNew York

Three firefighters seriously hurt in Staten Island blaze, FDNY says

Firefighters at the scene of the Staten Island blaze on Friday afternoon. The call, on Shotwell Avenue, came in at 1:26 p.m. Credit: Steve White

By Newsday Staff

Three firefighters were seriously injured Friday afternoon on Staten Island when a fire in a private home spread to an adjoining property, according to the FDNY.

The firefighters were brought to the hospital; five others were treated for minor injuries.

The call, on Shotwell Avenue, came in at 1:26 p.m., and the blaze was brought under control by 2:46 p.m.

The firefighters were at Staten Island University Hospital North, the FDNY's press office said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

