Three firefighters seriously hurt in Staten Island blaze, FDNY says

Three firefighters were seriously injured Friday afternoon on Staten Island when a fire in a private home spread to an adjoining property, according to the FDNY.

The firefighters were brought to the hospital; five others were treated for minor injuries.

The call, on Shotwell Avenue, came in at 1:26 p.m., and the blaze was brought under control by 2:46 p.m.

The firefighters were at Staten Island University Hospital North, the FDNY's press office said.

