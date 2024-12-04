UnitedHealthcare CEO fatally shot in NYC
The CEO of UnitedHealthcare, Brian Thompson, was shot and killed Wednesday in front of a midtown Manhattan hotel, the NYPD said. NewsdayTV's Ken Buffa reports. Credit: Ed Quinn; NYPD
The CEO of UnitedHealthcare, Brian Thompson, was shot and killed Wednesday in front of a midtown Manhattan hotel, the NYPD said. NewsdayTV's Ken Buffa reports. Credit: Ed Quinn; NYPD
The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.
Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months