UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson fatally shot in New York City, police say

Brian Thompson, a longtime UnitedHealth Group Inc. executive, was fatally shot in midtown Manhattan early Wednesday morning, the New York Police Department said.

Thompson, 50, was shot in the chest before 7 a.m. outside the New York Hilton Midtown, where the company was hosting an investor day.

Upon Thompson’s arrival, the alleged attacker was waiting for him and shot the executive from about 20 feet away before fleeing on foot. The alleged shooter was still at large as of mid-morning.

Thompson had a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai West in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead. NYPD said there are no arrests at this time and the investigation is active and ongoing.

New York City's police commissioner Jessica Tisch said the killing was a “brazen, targeted attack.”

"This was not what appears to be a just random act of violence," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said. "It seems to be clearly targeted by an individual and we will apprehend that individual,” he said.

The suspect was described as a white man wearing a cream-colored coat, black and white sneakers, grey backpack and a black face mask, according to NYPD.

Brian Thompson, the chief executive of Minnetonka-based UnitedHealthcare, has been shot and killed in Manhattan, police say. Credit: UnitedHealth Group

Part of the block where the shooting took place was cordoned off with police tape, with a large contingent of police officers at the scene. Many security cameras are nearby. Adams said police were reviewing evidence from the scene, including video.

The Hilton is in a bustling part of Manhattan, a short walk from tourist sites such as the Museum of Modern Art and Rockefeller Center, and often dense with tourists and office workers on weekday mornings. The popular Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting is set to take place Wednesday evening.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul called it a “horrific and targeted shooting."

A 20-year veteran of UnitedHealth, Thompson was one of the company’s most senior executives. He went by the nickname “BT” and regularly presented at investor events and on earnings calls. The insurance unit he oversaw is expected to bring in $280 billion in revenue this year, and is the country’s largest health insurer.

In 2021, he took over as CEO of the UnitedHealthcare insurance division after working in finance positions across the business. A certified public accountant, Thompson graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in business in 1997. He worked at PwC in the Twin Cities before joining UnitedHealth.

At the investor day Wednesday morning, UnitedHealth executives continued their presentations until about 9:10 a.m., when the company addressed the crowd.

“We’re dealing with a very serious medical situation,” Chief Executive Officer Andrew Witty said before abruptly halting the company’s investor day.

The company didn’t respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for the New York Hilton Midtown said “we are deeply saddened by this morning’s events in the area and our thoughts are with all affected by the tragedy.”