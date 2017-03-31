West Babylon man revived from overdose at JFK, officials say

Quick-thinking Port Authority police officers revived a West Babylon man who had overdosed in a car in a parking lot at Kennedy Airport on Thursday, officials said.

The identity of the man, 25, was not released. The Port Authority said he was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center for further treatment. His condition was not immediately known.

Police said the two officers, Matthew Reen and Mike Annunziata, found the man “in distress and unresponsive” at 2:10 p.m. Thursday in a car in the parking lot at Terminal 2. The officers saw the victim was “gasping for air” — and that his lips and earlobes were “blue,” his body cold. The officers then administered a dose of Narcan, used to revive overdose victims, and the man was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Additional details were not available.