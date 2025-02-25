Suit charges New York City failed to adequately patrol West Indian Day parade in which Long Island man was shot

A Long Island woman has filed a lawsuit against New York City, the NYPD and the West Indian American Day Carnival Association following a shooting last year during the West Indian Day parade that injured her son.

Gail Mincy, of Hempstead, filed the lawsuit on behalf of her son, identified in the lawsuit only as a resident of Nassau County, claiming the city, police and organizers failed to take proper security measures during the event that has had a history of violence that resulted in deaths.

The suit was filed Feb. 18 in Kings County Supreme Court in Brooklyn. It seeks unspecified damages in the case or a default judgment of $5 million with interest since the Sept. 2, 2024, shooting.

Five people were shot during the 2024 parade, including a 25-year-old Texas man who died from his injuries. Police said last year that the victims ranged in age from 16 to 69 years old.

The lawsuit said Mincy was at the parade with her son on Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn between Franklin and Classon avenues when her son suffered a bullet wound, "sustaining severe and permanent personal injuries." The shooting was reported at about 2:30 p.m., police said.

Mincy’s Farmingdale attorney, Joseph Mure, declined to comment Tuesday. The law department for the city of New York City declined to comment. Police and parade organizers could not be reached for comment.

The complaint claims the city failed "to provide adequate and sufficient security" during the parade or use proper video surveillance to prevent crime at the parade.

The suit also accuses the city and organizers of "failing to respond to repeated violent attacks upon attendees of the parade" or "to take precautions to protect attendees from foreseeable criminal conduct; in failing to have proper security in a known crime-ridden area ... and allowing dangerous and violent conditions to remain at said parade for a long period of time."

The parade is held as part of the J’Ouvert and West Indian American Day Carnival each year on Labor Day and has a history of being marred by violence.

Police have said they have enhanced security following past shootings and stabbings during the past decade, including the death of Carey Gabay, an aide to then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. Gabay. He was shot in the head during crossfire between rival gangs in 2015 during early morning festivities before the parade.

NYPD officials said last year that they considered stopping the parade following a gang-related shooting, but were swayed to continue by community members with increased police.

Police told Newsday they have reduced violence compared to recent years. Last year, officers confiscated 31 firearms and made 35 gun arrests and held meetings with local youth seeking to tamp down violence. Police also used drones to survey the area and managed checkpoints for attendees.