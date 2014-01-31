Where to party this weekend for the Super Bowl

Tickets to the big game are a financial commitment, not to mention hard to get. But watching it doesn’t have to knock bank accounts out of bounds (although things can get pricey). We’ve put together a list of some of the best parties and places to kick off Sunday night with cocktails and eats. You may even spot a celeb or two in attendance!

FOR THE FOODIE

W New York — Downtown

While the game plays on multiple TVs, sip on creative cocktails like Cajun Lemonade, Avocado Martinis and Jalapeño Popper Margaritas. Even if the game and commercials don't deliver, the drinks will not disappoint. 646-826-8600, 123 Washington Street, wnewyorkdowntown.com

Dylan Prime

A “four quarter” menu (items served each segment of the game) featuring a pig roast will satisfy both foodies and football fanatics. Buffalo-style pig tails, antipasti salad, charred Brussels sprouts and team-themed desserts are all included. Grab 25-30 friends for a feast in one of the two private dining rooms. $150 per person. 212-334-4783, 62 Laight Street, dylanprime.com

All Star Tailgate Party

If the game doesn't satisfy your hunger for competition, head to midtown's Stage 48 to cheer on celebrity chefs like Todd English, left, and Alex Guarnaschelli as they tackle the Chili Bowl culinary challenge, or root for your home team in a Jets vs. Giants cook-off. Between events, munch on snacks from more than 15 food stations to the tune of performances from the NFL All-Star Choir and Gotham City Cheerleaders. $200 per person. (212) 957-1800, 605 W. 48th Street., stage48.com

Ginny's Supper Club

Housed beneath Harlem's famed Red Rooster restaurant, Ginny's Super Bowl viewing party serves up a healthy dose of Southern cooking with its all-you-can-eat Rooster Tailgate Buffet. Fill up on dishes like shrimp and dirty rice, loaded baked potatoes and chili orange chicken wings, and wash it all down with $4 beer specials. $25 per person. 212-421-3821, 310 Lenox Avenue, ginnyssupperclub.com

Sons of Essex

What better way to watch the pigskin than with a whole pig? This Lower East Side eatery will be roasting its in house as part of a $34 tailgate buffet, accompanied by classed-up sides like kale Caesar salad and truffle mac and cheese. $34 per person for the buffet, $50 for open bar, $100 per person for premium seats. 212-674-7100, 133 Essex Street, sonsofessexles.com

Whiskey Park

Whiskey Park will have an entire first down’s worth of sandwiches at its Sunday tailgate party. Cut yourself off a piece from five separate six-foot heroes, representing the best sandwich vendors from each of the five boroughs. The drinks are equally plentiful, with drink packages and football-inspired cocktails like the bacon-infused bourbon dubbed the Pig Skin. $65 per person for unlimited beer or food and drink available a la carte, 212-307-9222, 100 Central Park South, gerberbars.com/whiskey-park-ny

FOR THE SPORTS FAN

Hardings

On Sunday, from 5:30 p.m. to midnight, watch the game on the big screen and chow down on wings (featuring flavors like Thai Curry, Sweet & Sour, and Jamaican Jerk). Other game day essentials include pretzel bites, sliders, artichoke and spinach dip and, of course, three American craft beers. 12 wings for $26 per person. 212-600-2105, 32 E. 21st Street, hardingsnyc.com

Hudson Terrace

Watch the game on HDTVs and enjoy an open bar while partying with New York Giant Justin Tuck. Throw in tailgate style gourmet food, Chivas scotch and an outdoor cigar lounge, it's the ultimate guys' night. $130 general admission, $150 VIP. 212-315-9400, 621 W. 46th Street, iadventure.com

Warren 77

For Super Bowl XLVII, the TriBeCa sports bar offers a 15- to 30-person party package with unlimited snacks such as chicken fingers, calamari, and nachos. The kicker? Unlimited beer on tap and shots when your team scores a touchdown. Groups rooting for the winning team will be granted Veuve Cliquot 2004 Vintage in celebration. Specialty drinks include Goal Line Stands ($13), made with apple brandy, maple syrup, lemon juice and apple cider vinegar. $2,500 for parties of 15, $5,000 for up to 30 people. 212-227-8994, Warren Street, warren77nyc.com

Butterfield 8

Denver Broncos fans will find a like-minded crowd at this midtown East restaurant. Join the sea of orange and blue and take in the game with all-you-can-eat (and drink!) specials, including $50 for unlimited wings, Budweiser and Bud Light, or $65 for wings, well drinks and selected drafts. $50-$65 per person. 212-679-0646, 5 E. 35th Street, butterfield8nyc.com

Iggy’s

The Seattle Seahawks have a 13th man in the crowd at this Upper East Side bar. Fans can watch on one of 14 flatscreens and celebrate each point with a hot buffet and unlimited supply of domestic beers and well drinks. $60 per person. 212-327-3043, 1452 Second Avenue, iggysnewyork1.com

TG Whitney’s

If you’re the type to get all decked out in team gear, this is the place to strut your stuff. TG Whitney’s is offering free drinks to the best-dressed football fan who comes through its doors on Sunday. The consolation prize isn’t half-bad, either: free shots for every touchdown, plus unlimited drink specials and a halftime buffet. $40 per person for unlimited beer and well drinks, $50 per person for reserved seating with open bar and halftime buffet. 212-888-5772, 244 E. 53rd Street, tgwhitneys.com

The Standard Biergarten

This may be the best thing next to an actual tailgate. Groups of up to eight can reserve their own picnic tables, each of which includes a tailgate-ready feast of pretzels, sausage and beer. Pregame, groove to live music while you take a spin on the Standard’s ping-pong tables, then stick around for the game for a chance to win prizes each quarter. $250 tailgate package, $500 minimum/game party table (up to eight people), 212-645-4100, 848 Washington Street, standardhotels.com

FOR THE PARTY ANIMAL

SHAPE and Men’s Fitness Super Bowl Event

The two health magazines are throwing a party on Friday at 7 p.m. The dinner is hosted by Comedy Central's roast master Jeff Ross with performances by the likes of Mary J Blige, Marc Anthony and John Legend. $25,000 a table or $2,500 a seat (sold out). Cipriani, 212-743-6546, 110 E. 42nd Street

23rd Annual Taste of the NFL “Party with a Purpose”

On Saturday at 7 p.m., 32 of the nation's best chefs — such as Bobby Flay and Mario Batali — come together for the 100% charitable festivity benefiting local and national hunger organizations. NFL Hall of Famers and current players are expected to attend. $700 per person. 952-835-7621, Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, Pier 12, 72 Bowne Street in Brooklyn, tasteofthenfl.com/superbowlevent

bebe’s “Where Fantasy Meets Football” Super Bowl Viewing Party

Hosted by Sports Illustrated and Victoria's Secret Model Nina Agdal, sit down for the game (as early as 4:30 p.m.). On Sunday, Dom Pérignon Rosé Champagne will be set into football helmet ice buckets and placed on pink AstroTurf table top. Models in sexy outfits will offer pink cotton candy and cocktails. $3,000 a table, reservation only. Provocateur, 212-929-9036, 18 9th Avenue (entrance on Hudson Street between 13th and Gansevoort Streets), provocateurny.com

Bounce Sporting Club at Highline Ballroom

Take part in the ultimate Sunday Funday with a pop-up party by a bar that's legendary for its end-of-the-weekend parties. Enjoy a five-hour open and buffet bar set to the tunes of DJs Rick Wonder, Ross One and Vitale, followed by a special performance from Run-DMC. $200 per person general admission, tables starting at $2,500 for 10 people. 212-675-8007, 431 W. 16th Street, bounceny.com

Leather & Laces

Forget football. Kick off Super Bowl weekend with glitter, A-listers and scantily clad dancers at this two-night evening of indulgence, hosted by supermodels Bar Refaeli and Brooklyn Decker on Friday and Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio on Saturday. If you're not too starstruck to imbibe, this soiree offers a premium open bar and plentiful sushi, Champagne and desserts. Starting at $950 per person. 972-588-1813, Liberty Theater, 234 W. 42nd Street, leatherandlaces.com