Marking 30 years since the World Trade Center bombing

Three decades after a bombing at the World Trade Center killed six people, injured 1,000 and gave a hint of the terrorism to come, loved ones of the dead and survivors marked the anniversary Sunday with a somber ceremony near the site.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and New York City Mayor Eric Adams were also on hand at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum to remember the victims.

“Thirty years ago, we lost some of the best of us and their memory endures,” Hochul told a crowd gathered outside. “But we also saw the best in each other.”

On Feb. 26, 1993, a van parked in the below-ground garage of the North Tower of the World Trade Center, packed with 1,200 pounds of explosives, detonated. Authorities determined it was planned by a small cell of Islamic extremists.

From left, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) wait to place flowers over the names of the victims of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing during a ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial Sunday in Manhattan. Credit: AP / John Minchillo

Two people from Long Island were among the six killed in the blast: Monica Rodriguez Smith, 35, of Seaford, and John DiGiovanni, 45, of Valley Stream. Rodriguez Smith was pregnant and set to leave her job at the World Trade Center to go on maternity leave.

The nearly hourlong ceremony Sunday included music from a pipe and drum band and singing of the national anthem. It also included speeches by Adams, Schumer and several past and present officials from the Port Authority and New York and New Jersey, which owned and operated the World Trade Center.

Family members read the names of each of the six victims killed in the bombing, which occurred less than nine years before the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

“It's as important as ever that we continue to tell a complete narrative of this deadly attack,” said Beth Hillman, president and CEO of the museum.

“Since 1993, she said, "it’s continued to shape our world and it remains imperative that future generations are able to come here to learn the stories of loss, survival, and hope, as well as the lessons we learned from that day.”

Hochul also read the names of victims, remembering Smith as “a first generation immigrant who was here living the American dream, who worked tirelessly to build a better life so that she and her unborn baby could live something that people around the world aspire to.”

And she recalled DiGiovanni as “a passionate Mets fan” with “a zest for life like only a New Yorker can achieve.”

Schumer said the 1993 bombing “shook our sense of security here in New York,” unaware an even more deadly attack would happen several years later.

“Sept. 11 has become shorthand for a major inflection point in American history but that doesn't make what happened here 30 years ago on February the 26th, any less important, any less tragic, any less worth remembering,” he said. “In Judaism, it is said that the taking of a single life is akin to the destruction of the world.”