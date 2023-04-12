Levittown teen charged with leaving scene of collision that killed 14-year-old boy, Queens DA says

An 18-year-old Levittown resident was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident in Queens after he allegedly hit a 14-year-old boy who was killed, authorities said.

Yaser Ibrahim was also charged with driving without a license, speeding, having tinted windows, and having no insurance, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement.

Ibrahim allegedly hit Jaydan McLaurin of Long Island City while the 14-year-old was riding an electric Citi Bike through the intersection of 21st Street and 21st Avenue in Astoria, Katz said.

“The rules of the road like speed limits and licensing requirements exist to prevent tragedies like this one,” she said. “We will seek justice for the young victim and his loved ones.”

Ibrahim’s lawyer, Michael Horn, did not return a message seeking comment.

Ibrahim was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison.

The accident occurred Monday at about 9:45 p.m. as Ibrahim drove a 2022 BMW X7 going south. Jaydan was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead from severe head and body trauma.

Ibrahim’s car was located several blocks away from the collision scene with significant front-end damage to the bumper and to the windshield, Katz’s office said in a statement.

“Ibrahim admitted he was driving the SUV at about 45 to 50 mph and hit the bicyclist. The posted speed limit is 25 miles per hour,” Katz’s office said. “He told police he stopped and saw the debris, got nervous and left the scene.”

Ibrahim could not produce a valid driver’s license or insurance and had only a learner’s permit, officials said.

Judge Anthony M. Battisti ordered Ibrahim back to court June 6.