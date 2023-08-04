YouTube giveaway leads to Manhattan crowd chaos

Over 1,000 cops quelled unrest in Union Square Park Friday afternoon after a YouTuber giving away PlayStation consoles ran out of stock and the crowd turned violent, according to the NYPD.

Union Square Park was shut down and NYPD officers in riot gear and batons out surrounded the area behind barricades and made multiple arrests. Trash was strewn everywhere and a bus of detained rioters from the hundreds of youths who were in the park left the area.

NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said someone had posted online that he would be in Union Square Park Friday afternoon giving away PlayStations and the park was soon overrun with thousands of youths, some of whom became violent and turned on the police.

Some youths broke into a construction site and used tools and paint cans to throw at the police, he said. Police tried to disperse the crowd but many stayed on and were regathering, he said.

"Our officers were attacked," said Maddrey, "I personally observed young people walking out with their heads bleeding … bleeding from their faces … having panic attacks, anxiety attacks, asthma attacks. people were suffering out here.

"It was a lot of people … it was uncontrolled, it took us awhile to get it under control and a lot of young people got hurt," he said.

The crowd was mostly broken up Friday evening but officers were following roving gangs of youths by helicopters and drones. He said there will be action taken against the influencer for inciting a riot and other charges.

Kai Cenat, described as the main influencer, was with police although it was not clear whether he was in custody.