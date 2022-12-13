News Quiz: World Cup; FTX

1. Health care officials in multiple countries have issued alerts to be on the lookout for signs of which disease among travelers returning from the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

A. COVID-19

B. RSV

C. MERS

D. Strep A

2. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was recently arrested in which country?

A. Haiti

B. Bahamas

C. Jamaica

D. Bali

3. The president of which country was impeached hours after trying to dissolve its Congress?

A. Venezuela

B. Ecuador

C. Peru

D. Brazil

4. Which U.S. senator recently announced he or she was leaving their political party?

A. Joe Manchin

B. Kyrsten Sinema

C. Susan Collins

D. Adam Kinzinger

5. At a recent show, Dave Chappelle brought which guest to the stage, prompting boos from the audience?

A. Elon Musk

B. Donald Trump

C. Louis CK

D. Harvey Weinstein

———

ANSWERS

1. D

2. B

3. C

4. B

5. A

