NFL draft to be held May 8-10 at Radio City

The NFL notified all 32 teams Tuesday that next year's draft will be held May 8-10 at Radio City Music Hall. That's two weeks later than usual, due to a scheduling conflict at Radio City.

The league said no decision has been made about when the 2015 draft would be held. There is a possibility that the draft will be held then at Radio City or at other locations, either in metropolitan New York or other cities. The league has discussed the idea of holding the draft on a rotational basis at various cities around the country. There's a chance the draft will continue to be held in early May.

Teams were also informed Tuesday that there wouldn't be any other significant changes to other offseason dates for next year.