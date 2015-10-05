NFL roundup: Todd Gurley helps Rams hand Cardinals their first loss

Linebacker Sean Lee, one of the Cowboys' best defensive players, left the game after making a tackle late in the first quarter and was diagnosed with a concussion. Kick returner and running back Lance Dunbar was helped off the field with an apparent knee injury.

Rams 24, Cardinals 22

Rookie Todd Gurley rushed for 144 of his 146 yards in the second half for the Rams, who held on to hand Arizona its first loss.

Gurley, the Rams' first-round draft pick, had a 52-yard run that set up what proved to be the winning touchdown.

Nick Foles threw for three touchdowns, two after Arizona turnovers, and St. Louis (2-2) held the Cardinals (3-1) to field goals on four of five trips inside the red zone.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

It was only the fourth loss in the Cardinals' 19 home games under Arians. Carson Palmer threw for 352 yards with a touchdown but lost for the first time in 10 starts.

Bengals 36, Chiefs 21

Andy Dalton threw a 55-yard touchdown pass on the run as the host Bengals (4-0) remained perfect. Jeremy Hill ran for three scores and Cincinnati sacked Alex Smith five times. The Chiefs (1-3) had to settle for Cairo Santos' club-record seven field goals.

Falcons 48, Texans 21

Devonta Freeman ran for three TDs for the second consecutive week as host Atlanta (4-0) coasted. Freeman set up another score with a 44-yard reception. Nothing went right for Houston (1-3), which trailed 42-0.

Broncos 23, Vikings 20

Von Miller smothered the loose football after T.J. Ward's strip-sack of Teddy Bridgewater in the closing seconds. It was the seventh sack for host Denver (4-0), which got a 72-yard TD run from Ronnie Hillman. Brandon McManus kicked a 39-yard field goal with 1:51 left for the go-ahead points.

Packers 17, 49ers 3

Aaron Rodgers threw for 224 yards for Green Bay, 4-0 for the first time in four years. When the Packers' Clay Matthews sacked Colin Kaepernick in the third quarter, he kissed his right biceps Kaepernick-style. The host 49ers (1-3) allowed six sacks in their third straight defeat.

Bears 22, Raiders 20

Jay Cutler threw for two touchdowns and Robbie Gould hit a 49-yard field goal with two seconds left as host Chicago (1-3) edged Oakland (2-2). Coach John Fox's first win for the Bears came at the expense of Jack Del Rio, his defensive coordinator in Carolina and Denver.

Chargers 30, Browns 27

Given a second chance by a penalty, rookie Josh Lambo kicked a 34-yard field goal as time expired for host San Diego (2-2). Lambo was wide right from 39-yard with :02 left, but Tramon Williams was offsides for Cleveland (1-3).

Panthers 37, Bucs 23

Cam Newton threw for two scores and Josh Norman returned one of Carolina's four interceptions of Jameis Winston 46 yards for his second TD of the season. Carolina is 4-0 for the first time since 2003. The Bucs (1-3) have dropped 11 consecutive home games.

Colts 16, Jaguars 13

Adam Vinatieri's 27-yard field goal with 4:36 left in OT gave host Indianapolis (2-2) a record-tying 15th straight win over a division rival, equaling the record of the 1973 Dolphins. Matt Hasselbeck made his first start since 2012 in place of injured Andrew Luck. Jacksonville is 1-3.