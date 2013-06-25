Nielsens: Heat and Spurs win over all
The NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs again dominated programming for the week ending Sunday, according to Nielsen. Here are the week's 10 most-watched programs, ranked by ratings point. Each ratings point equals 1.142 million homes.
1. NBA FINALS GAME 7, ABC, 10.0
2. NBA FINALS GAME 6, ABC, 9.5
3. THE VOICE (TUESDAY), NBC, 8.5
4. THE VOICE (MONDAY), NBC, 7.3
5. AMERICA'S GOT TALENT (TUESDAY), NBC, 6.9
6. 60 MINUTES, CBS, 6.9
7. NCIS, CBS, 5.8
8. THE BIG BANG THEORY, CBS, 5.6
9. NBA COUNTDOWN GAME 7, 5.1
10. CSI, CBS 4.8