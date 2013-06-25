Nielsens: Heat and Spurs win over all

The NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs again dominated programming for the week ending Sunday, according to Nielsen. Here are the week's 10 most-watched programs, ranked by ratings point. Each ratings point equals 1.142 million homes.

1. NBA FINALS GAME 7, ABC, 10.0

2. NBA FINALS GAME 6, ABC, 9.5

3. THE VOICE (TUESDAY), NBC, 8.5

4. THE VOICE (MONDAY), NBC, 7.3

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

5. AMERICA'S GOT TALENT (TUESDAY), NBC, 6.9

6. 60 MINUTES, CBS, 6.9

7. NCIS, CBS, 5.8

8. THE BIG BANG THEORY, CBS, 5.6

9. NBA COUNTDOWN GAME 7, 5.1

10. CSI, CBS 4.8