No. 1 subway resumes service after derailment

The No. 1 subway train is up and running again Thursday morning, after an MTA spokeswoman said a derailment near the 125th Street station in Harlem temporarily stranded 350 to 400 passengers on Wednesday night.

The MTA said the line is still experiencing residual delays -- and it was not immediately clear how long it would take for normal service to resume.

Shuttle buses had supplied transportation through early Thursday morning while subway service was suspended on the line.

The MTA spokeswoman, Judi Glave, said rail was damaged when the wheels of a No. 1 train came off the track south of 125th Street at about 5:50 p.m. It was not clear, however, how much track was damaged. There were no reported injuries, the MTA said.

Passengers walked back through cars, and through trains that were brought up behind the damaged train, until they could exit at the 125th Street station, Glave said.

With Bill Mason