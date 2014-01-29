North Babylon girls track wins League III

North Babylon dominated League III on Sunday at Suffolk Community College in Brentwood, scoring 142 points and winning the league by 66 points. It was the Bulldogs fourth league title in six years, according to the Suffolk coaches official meet recap.

North Babylon had winners all over the spectrum. Jessica Scheriff won the 3,000 in 10 minutes, 59.29 seconds. Scheriff also won the 1,500 in 4:58.81 and was part of the 4x800 meter relay team that won in 10:28.83. Margaret McKeever, Emily Geary and Hermelinda Imbert were also on the relay squad.



North Babylon swept all three relays. Danae Glover, Jasmine Perkins, Shiloe Gardner and Zyndasha Farris won the 4x400 in 4:23.83. Nailah Jones, Tyanna Scudder, Chloe Prosper and D’Jai Baker won the 4x200 in 1:51.11.



Individually, Jones won the 55-dash in 7.57 seconds. Farris finished fourth in 7.94 seconds. Glover won the 55-hurdles in 9.23 seconds. Baker won the 600 in 1:41.37 and the 300 in 43.08 seconds.



They weren’t done either. Jones won the long jump, going 17 feet, three quarters of an inch. Prosper tied with Huntington freshman Marina Ruzic for third, jumping 15 feet, one and three quarters of an inch. Prosper took second in the triple jump, flying 33 feet, five and one quarter of an inch. Glover bested that mark, going 34 feet, six and a half inches.



Perhaps the only area North Babylon lost on Sunday was the record book. East Islip’s Katharine Newhoff won the 1500 racewalk in 7:21.54, breaking the old meet mark of 7:37.5, set by North Babylon’s Cara Borrelli in 2001.