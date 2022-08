NORTH BABYLON

Vote Approved, 1,787-809

Budget $103,659,700, a 3.27% decrease

Tax levy $56,468,937, a 3.33% increase

Average home Assessed at $3,700 increases 3.96%, to $6,336.32.

