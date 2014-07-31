North Shore Historical Museum to rename its building

GLEN COVE

Historical museum to rename building

The North Shore Historical Museum plans to rename its building after Marguerite and Joseph Suozzi in a dedication ceremony in Glen Cove on Sunday.

Joseph Suozzi served two terms as Glen Cove mayor and as a New York State judge.

The building is a former courthouse built in 1907 at 140 Glen St. that is included in the National Register of Historic Places.

The museum building is being renamed as the result of a gift given by friends and family of the Suozzis, museum officials said in a news release. Marguerite and Joseph Suozzi are the parents of Thomas Suozzi who also served as Glen Cove mayor and as Nassau County executive.

The dedication ceremony will be followed by a picnic and concert in Morgan Park.

CENTERPORT



CENTERPORT

Legislator collects school supplies for the homeless

Suffolk County Legis. William Spencer is collecting new school supplies for homeless children as part of a Long Island-wide drive.

Spencer (D-Centerport) is participating in the “Supply Our Students” drive, hosted by the Long Island Coalition for the Homeless, according to a statement from his office.

The drive, which is in its ninth year, distributes hundreds of backpacks filled with school supplies to children in need before the start of each school year. Last year, 1,200 children received backpacks and supplies, according to the statement.

“Through the donations received during this drive, we are able to provide every child with the supplies they need to excel in school,” Spencer said in the statement.

“All children deserve the chance to learn and cultivate their dreams.”

School supplies can be dropped off at Spencer’s office at 15 Park Circle, Suite 209, in Centerport. Donations will be accepted Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., until Aug. 8.

LINDENHURST



LINDENHURST

Fire department to use grant for air packs

The Lindenhurst Fire Department will buy 24 advanced firefighter “air packs” with a $179,000 federal grant.

Fire chief Michael DeGregorio said he was “ecstatic” after the Federal Emergency Management Administration grant was announced Wednesday. The money will help bring the department into compliance with national standards for the breathing equipment firefighters carry with them when working around heat, smoke or chemicals. The technical term for the equipment is self-contained breathing apparatus, or SCBA.

“It’s an instrumental tool in firefighting,” DeGregorio said. “Without it, we can’t enter a building with all the harmful toxins in the air. There are so many products in a house we don’t know about -- this keeps us safe.”

The air packs cost about $6,400 each.

DeGregorio said it could be another two months before the air packs are delivered and put into service. With about 250 members, the Lindenhurst Fire Department will apportion the air packs between its six vehicles, he said.

CALVERTON



CALVERTON

County seeks nonprofit to maintain property

The Suffolk County Legislature is seeking at least one nonprofit organization interested in maintaining the former Long Island Beagle Club property, a 150-acre county preserve in Calverton.

The legislature voted 18-0 Tuesday to end a deal with Long Island ABATE, a motorcycle safety group that had planned to use a dilapidated clubhouse on the preserve as its headquarters for free, in exchange for a commitment to fix up the building and cut trails through the property.

Long Island ABATE, which is led by county parks superintendent Jim Barr, dropped the plan after Calverton and Baiting Hollow residents last month expressed concern about a potential conflict of interest and other issues last month.

The legislature on Tuesday asked for other nonprofits interested in using the property and helping the county maintain it as “passive parkland” to make their interest known. The preserve is currently closed to the public.

Leg. Al Krupski (D-Cutchogue), who has been seeking to open and maintain the preserve for public use, said multiple groups could share the property. “We’d like to get some kind of public use out of it,” he said. — WILL JAMES

