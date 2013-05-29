NYC app aims for election transparency

New York City's campaign finance board plans to release a new app designed to put election transparency into the palm of New Yorkers' hands.

The free app, NYC Votes, includes a function that would allow candidates to collect small campaign donations via credit card and streamline their filing process.

Another feature provides voters with financial information about the candidates as well as contact information. The app works on most browser-enabled devices, including phones and tablets, officials said.

"This new digital platform has the potential to revitalize New Yorkers' relationships with city government," campaign finance board member Art Chang said in a statement. "We hope that these tools will help inform and motivate New Yorkers to not only head to the polls on Election Day, but to continue to be civically engaged."

Officials did not announce a release date for the app.