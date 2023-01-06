Associated Press NYC Court Calendar for Friday, Jan. 06.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The New York bureau is reachable at 212-621-1670. Send daybook items to apnyc@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for New York and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

----------------------------------------

---------- QUEENS ----------

Friday, Jan. 06 Court conference for Sean Brown, charged in the shooting death of 14-year-old Aamir Griffin * TAP C/ Justice Holder

Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY

Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov

Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315

--------------------

Friday, Jan. 06 Court conference for suspects charged with murder - Court conference for Brandon Lee et al, charged with murder in the second-degree for mob-style hit on man who was followed from strip club and shot in College Point * Part TAP D/ Justice Aloise

Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY

Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov

Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315

--------------------

Friday, Jan. 06 Court conference for woman accused of murdering infant twins - Court conference for Danezja Kilpatrick, charged with second-degree murder in the death of her infant twins * K22/ Justice Margulis

Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY

Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov

Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315

----------------------------------------

---------- BROOKLYN ----------

Friday, Jan. 06 Court conference for Louie Iacono, charged with murder in the second-degree * Judge Del Giudice, Part 7

Location: Kings County Supreme Court, 320 Jay St, Brooklyn, NY

Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov

Contacts: Kings County District Attorney press, 1 718 250 2300

--------------------

Friday, Jan. 06 Court conference for Gabriel Rivera, charged with murder 2 * Judge Tomlinson, Part 28

Location: Kings County Supreme Court, 320 Jay St, Brooklyn, NY

Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov

Contacts: Kings County District Attorney press, 1 718 250 2300

--------------------

Friday, Jan. 06 Court conference for Ricardo Senatus, charged with murder * Judge Del Giudice, Part 7

Location: Kings County Supreme Court, 320 Jay St, Brooklyn, NY

Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov

Contacts: Kings County District Attorney press, 1 718 250 2300

--------------------

Friday, Jan. 06 Court conference for suspect charged with murder in the second-degree - Court conference for Dennis Youngblood, charged with murder in the second-degree * Case no. 08690-2018 * Judge Del Giudice, Part 7

Location: Kings County Supreme Court, 320 Jay St, Brooklyn, NY

Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov

Contacts: Kings County District Attorney press, 1 718 250 2300

----------------------------------------

---------- BRONX ----------

Friday, Jan. 06 Court appearance for suspect charged with murder - Court appearance for Alpha Diallo, charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly stabbing a victim several times in an apartment building hallway * Part 78, Judge Marcus

Location: Bronx County Criminal Court, 265 E 161st St, Bronx, NY

Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov

Contacts: Bronx County District Attorney, 1 718 590 2234