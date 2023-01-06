Associated Press NYC Daybook for Friday, Jan. 06.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The New York bureau is reachable at 212-621-1670. Send daybook items to apnyc@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for New York and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

----------------------------------------

---------- NEW YORK CITY ----------

Friday, Jan. 06 7:33 AM New York Mayor Adams' public schedule - New York Mayor Eric Adams discusses end-of-year crime statistics live on FOX5's 'Good Day NY' (7:33 AM EST), on NY1's 'Mornings on 1' (8:02 AM EST), on 1010 WINS 'Morning Drive' (8:15 AM EST), on PIX11's 'PIX11 Morning News' (8:35 AM EST), delivers remarks at El Museo del Barrio's annual Three Kings Day celebration, El Museo del Barrio, 1230 5th Ave, New York (9:30 AM EST), holds ethnic media roundtable meeting (4:00 PM EST), appears on 77 WABC's 'Cats at Night' (5:05 PM EST), and delivers remarks at the Hispanic Information and Telecommunications Network annual Three Kings Day celebration (7:00 PM EST)

Weblinks: http://www.nyc.gov/mayor, https://twitter.com/NYCMayorsOffice

Contacts: New York Mayor’s Office, pressoffice@cityhall.nyc.gov, 1 212 788 2958

--------------------

Friday, Jan. 06 8:30 AM New York Gov. Hochul delivers remarks at El Museo del Barrio Three Kings Day Parade and Celebration - El Museo del Barrio Three Kings Day Parade and Celebration, titled 'Entre Familia: Mental Health & Wellness of our Communities'. Includes kick off breakfast, parade through El Barrio, parranda, and live performances. Attendees include New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York Mayor Eric Adams * Supported by Ponce Bank and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs

Location: El Museo del Barrio, 1230 5th Ave, New York, NY

Weblinks: http://www.elmuseo.org/, https://twitter.com/elmuseo

Contacts: Rose Mary Cortes, El Museo del Barrio, rcortes@elmuseo.org

RSVP to press@elmuseo.org

--------------------

Friday, Jan. 06 9:30 AM NYSE Opening and Closing Bells - Professional Bull Riders Commissioner and CEO Sean Gleason and co-founder Bobby DelVecchio ring the Opening Bell, in celebration of the sport's 30th anniversary (9:30 AM EST); and Pinnacle Family Advisors founder and President Sean McCurry rings the Closing Bell, in celebration of the recent listing of the Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF (NYSE Arca: FCUS) (4:00 PM EST)

Location: New York Stock Exchange, 11 Wall St, New York, NY

Weblinks: http://nyse.nyx.com/, https://twitter.com/NYSE

Contacts: Judy Shaw, NYSE, judy.shaw@nyse.com

--------------------

Friday, Jan. 06 1:00 PM Dem Rep. Adriano Espaillat discusses prescription drug costs - Democratic Rep. Adriano Espaillat discusses prescription drug costs and the Inflation Reduction Act, during an AARP New York town hall

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.aarp.org, https://twitter.com/AARP

Contacts: Christopher Carola, AARP New York, ccarola@aarp.org, 1 518 316 0840

Via phone, listen-only, 877-229-8493 PIN = 13827 * Online at facebook.com/AARPNY or https://vekeo.com/aarpnewyork/#event-39156

----------------------------------------

---------- LONG ISLAND ----------

Friday, Jan. 06 11:30 AM Suffolk County Police officers greet officers wounded in line of duty - Suffolk County Police Benevolent Association President Noel DiGerolamo discusses injuries and recovery of two Suffolk County Police officers who were critically wounded in the line of duty last week, and holds an official walk out ceremony to greet the officers

Location: Stony Brook University Hospital, 101 Nicolls Rd, Stony Brook, NY

Weblinks: http://www.suffolkpba.org/, https://twitter.com/suffolkpba

Contacts: Lou Civello, Suffolk County PBA, 1 631 295 3567; Suffolk County PBA, media@suffolkpolicepba.com;

Media availability 11:30 AM EST and walkout 12:00 PM EST