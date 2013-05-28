NYPD reopens Brooklyn Bridge after unattended car found

Traffic resumed in both directions on the Brooklyn Bridge Monday evening after the structure was closed for several hours due to an unattended vehicle left on the span, the NYPD said.

The bridge reopened at 7 p.m., almost two hours after both sides were shut down while police investigated the vehicle, a Dodge Durango SUV, which was found about midspan on the Manhattan-bound side of the bridge.

The SUV had no license plate and was being examined by NYPD officers in protective suits, along with a police dog. Police concluded there was nothing suspicious in the vehicle, and it was removed for further investigation.