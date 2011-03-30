O'Donnell to use Winfrey's studio

O'Donnell to use Winfrey's studioThe Chicago studio where Oprah Winfrey tapes her soon-to-end talk show soon will be home to Rosie O'Donnell's latest daytime television effort, which is set to debut on the Oprah Winfrey Network this fall, Harpo Studios announced Tuesday, The Associated Press reports. The announcement ends speculation about what will become of Winfrey's Harpo Studios on Chicago's West Side when "The Oprah Winfrey Show" ends taping this spring. Winfrey opened the studios in 1990.