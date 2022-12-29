Obit-Pele, ADVISORY

EDITORS:

Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, winner of record 3 World Cups and standard-bearer for ‘the beautiful game,’ has died at 82.

OBIT-PELE: Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, winner of a record three World Cups and standard-bearer for ‘the beautiful game,’ has died at age 82. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 1300 words, photos.

OBIT-PELE-A LIFE: Pelé was simply “The King.” He embraced “the beautiful game” of soccer in his 1958 World Cup debut for Brazil and never really let go. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 1210 words, photos.

OBIT-PELE-POP CULTURE: Pelé will be famous for 15 centuries. The Brazilian soccer star said Andy Warhol told him that. It was a twist on something else the American artist is widely credited with saying, that “in the future, everyone will be world-famous for 15 minutes.” Warhol made the soccer star’s portrait in 1977, and Pelé took great pride in turning his sports fame into decades of global affection and renown. By Mauricio Savarese. UPCOMING: 1050 words, photos.

OBIT-PELE-NATIONAL TEAM: The image of Pelé in a bright-yellow Brazil jersey, with the No. 10 stamped on the back, will long live in the memories of Brazilian fans everywhere. UPCOMING.

OBIT-PELE-MEMORABLE GOALS: List of Pele’s most memorable goals. UPCOMING.

OBIT-PELE-GOAL CONTROVERSY: Nobody disputes Pelé’s greatness, but the exact number of goals he scored in his career will forever remain a motive for debate. UPCOMING.

OBIT-PELE-QUOTES: The superlatives about Pele over the years came from the likes of Nelson Mandela and Andy Warhol. The best descriptions came from his fellow soccer stars, including Franz Beckenbauer and Cristiano Ronaldo. They describe Pele as the greatest and most complete player in the history of the sport. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos.

OBIT-PELE-REAX Reaction to the death of Pele. UPCOMING.

Video obit will move. NR and CR versions planned.

Multiple file photos will move.

