Oceanside homecoming has a cheerleading twist

When Kash Calderon found out he was Oceanside High School’s new homecoming king, he did a somersault in front of the school and high-fived his teammates — on the varsity cheerleading team.

Along with holding the title of homecoming king, Calderon, 17, is the only male cheerleader at Oceanside High School since 2004.

“As a senior, I wanted to do something different and something that the school hadn’t seen in a long time,” said Calderon, who is also captain of the varsity wrestling team. “The girls gave me a warm welcoming onto the team, and I’ve made some great friends.”

He was joined on Saturday at Oceanside’s homecoming parade and football game with queen and teammate Kristen Pizzuto, 17, who is captain of the varsity cheerleading team.

After being announced homecoming king and queen last week, Calderon and Pizzuto joined their team in a cheer for the student body.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I was crying because I was so happy when I was named homecoming queen and then five seconds later we had to perform,” said Pizzuto.

Calderon and Pizzuto rode right behind the marching band during the homecoming parade on Saturday, where they waved to spectators from a vintage convertible.

“Now that I’m homecoming king I feel like I have the opportunity to make my mark on Oceanside High School,” said Calderon.

During the football game, Calderon and Pizzuto cheered on homecoming prince Matt Kear, who is on the varsity football team.

“Varsity cheerleading swept the board this homecoming,” said Kristin Peruffo, head coach of Oceanside’s Varsity Cheerleading team. “I honestly couldn’t think of two more deserving students to win the titles.”