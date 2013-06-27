Off the Wall: Catch canceled network series

Off the Wall goes country and funky.

FRESH DRAMA Ironically, all it takes to get new Saturday-night scripted hours on the broadcast networks is cancellation. Saturday night, ABC and NBC burn off unaired episodes of dead-show-walking hours "Zero Hour" (8 p.m., ABC/7) with Anthony Edwards, "666 Park Avenue" (9 p.m., ABC/7) with Terry O'Quinn and Vanessa Williams and "Do No Harm" (10 p.m., NBC/4) starring Steven Pasquale in a doctor dual role. They're also pumping new summer entries with different-night encores of global crime saga "Crossing Lines" (8-10 p.m., NBC/4) with William Fichtner and Donald Sutherland and "CSI" creator Anthony Zuiker's "Whodunnit?" (10 p.m., ABC/7). See previous episodes at the networks' websites.

YOU MIGHT BE A REDNECK . . . if you just can't resist watching "20 Greatest Redneck Videos" (Saturday night at 10, CMT). Host Kid Rock presents music from Trace Adkins, Gretchen Wilson and Hank Williams Jr., among others. Tune in early for the kinship competition "Redneck Island" (Saturday night at 9, CMT). Or watch online at redneckisland.cmt.com.

'MAD MEN' WITHDRAWAL? If you're suffering, try the documentary "The Real Mad Men and Women of Madison Avenue" (Sunday at 7 p.m. on WLIW/21 and 8 p.m. on WNET/13). Some cool and creative campaigns came out of the '60s, despite (or because of?) those three-martini lunches. Video at bit.ly/17wM0V7.

LOCAL ANGLE The Cliff Diver slide at Splish Splash in Calverton is featured on this week's "Xtreme Waterparks" (Sunday at 8 p.m., Travel), along with attractions in Georgia, Louisiana and Costa Rica. Chart more wet fun through the interactive map at bit.ly/14zT6lH.

AWARDS ALERT Chris Tucker hosts this year's "BET Awards" (Sunday at 8 p.m., BET), featuring an impressive lineup of performances from Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj, Justin Timberlake, Kendrick Lamar, T.I., Janelle Monae, Erykah Badu, Miguel and Stevie Wonder. More at bet.com/betawards.

SEEKING OUT STRANGE NEW LIFE Boldly going where many have gone before is "The Real Story: Star Trek" (Sunday at 8 p.m., Smithsonian). But this new hour explores scientific advances inspired by Gene Roddenberry's sci-fi creation, with comments from original star Leonard Nimoy and the creator's son, Rod. Episode already online at bit.ly/13aC8NR.

THE HIT OF THE SUMMER? It seems to be, anyway, after Monday's much-watched premiere. So here's a second chance to get "Under the Dome" (Sunday at 9 p.m., CBS/2) with an encore of its debut hour. The second episode, Monday at 10 p.m., continues the Stephen King saga starring "Breaking Bad" dude Dean Norris, Mick Vogel and Rachelle Lefevre. Watch online at cbs.com/under-the-dome.

SHE SAYS SPORTS It's the 40th anniversary of college sports' Title IX initiative that boosted women's participation. Honoring that is ESPN's new "Nine for IX" docuseries -- think "30 for 30" -- which starts this week with "Venus Vs." (Tuesday at 8 p.m.), charting the older Williams sister's push for prize money equal to men's tennis. Next week: a portrait of Tennessee women's basketball coach Pat Summitt. More at espn.go.com/espnw/nine-for-ix.