Palin looks like a presidential candidate

All of a sudden, she's looking like a candidate.

For more than two years, Sarah Palin was inching her way out of the 2012 presidential race. Quitting as governor of Alaska. Alienating key Republican groups. Signing fat book and TV deals. But all of a sudden, the tea party torch bearer is heading off on a road trip that looks awfully like a national campaign. She's leaving Washington on a high-publicity bus tour of national historic sites, pointing up I-95 toward first-primary New Hampshire.

New Hampshire's nice this time of year. But gosh, what a great coincidence.

There could be several reasons Palin might be getting itchy to run. Donald Trump, that mega publicity sponge, has left the race. Minnesota congresswoman Michele Bachmann, who sometimes seems like Palin's Mini-Me, is about to jump in. Now that Mike Huckabee has also bailed, has Palin's moment finally arrived? Whatever she does to raise that question, all the speculation will probably help her TV ratings and book sales.

Here's the Republican reality 17 months before Election Day: None of the candidates is catching fire yet. As Palin makes a soaring call to the party base, they're all finding their voices. Who else could announce a bus tour and expect huge crowds to show up?

The pre-trip video opens with a shot of a grizzly bear roaring. Clearly, Palin's in a roaring mood. With Washington suddenly tilting back toward the Democrats and the post-Osama President Obama looking stronger by the day, the Republicans could use some roaring just about now. Love her or not, candidate Palin could make the next few months far more interesting and fun.

LONG ISLANDERS OF THE WEEK: DOROTHY SCHLOSSER AND JOHN WILLIAMS

Like lots of Long Islanders, Dorothy Schlosser and John Williams were moved by the story of lymphoma patient James Shaljian, whose weakened immune system could no longer handle the mold in his Mount Sinai home of 20 years. But they weren't just moved. They got busy fast. Through the group Building Hope for Long Island, Schlosser, Williams and many others volunteers created events, raised money, got media, begged for more and without much delay built Shaljian and his family a safe new home. One family, one campaign, one great achievement to be proud of.

