Peak time for fall foliage beauty on LI

Long Island is the place to be if you’re looking for a glimpse of fall at its finest this weekend.

Empire State Development’s "I Love New York" program has reported peak foliage heights in several areas across the region, with leaves showing off their best yellow, orange, red, purple and still-green hues.

Suffolk County’s East End boasts the most bountiful palate of fall colors, where a reported 60 percent of foliage has reached its peak coloring for the season.

For those a little further west, check out peak and near peak views in Melville, Western Suffolk and along the Northern State Parkway.

And if you’re headed to New York City this weekend, don’t worry about missing out. A reported 50 percent of leaves in the city are showing off their fall flair with splashes of yellows, reds and oranges.

According to "I Love New York’s report, all other regions of New York are past their peak foliage brilliance for the season.

Have your fall foliage photos added to our photo gallery by using #fallonli on Instagram.