Peters leads Smithtown East to golf title

Carly Peters shot 12-over-84 at Sunken Meadow Tuesday as Smithtown East beat Garden City Maroon, 437-447, for the Long Island girls golf championship.

It's the first Long Island championship for Smithtown East, which fell to the Garden City Maroon team in the championship match last season.

Although Smithtown East (14-0) graduated its top two players from last season, the Bulls had several talented girls returning.

"We knew we would have a good group back this year," said Smithtown East coach Bob Woods.

Winning the championship this year after falling short last season was especially gratifying for the team.

"They were thrilled," said Smithtown East coach Bob Woods. "They are a great group of kids, great friends and great students."

Cassie Hall and Peyton Greco each shot 15-over 87, Alexa Niven shot 89, Lindsay Selman shot 90 and Casey Pollock finished with 94 for Smithtown East.

Peters, Hall and Selman all qualified for the state tournament and will represent Section XI at the state golf championships at SUNY Delhi June 9 and 10.

Niven is the first alternate.