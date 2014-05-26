Pick'em: Nassau boys lacrosse championships
This season's Nassau county boys lacrosse champions will be decided Tuesday in each class. Below is a quick look at each game. Below that, you can vote on who will win each game.
Class A
No. 1 Massapequa vs. No. 2 Syosset
Tuesday, 3:30 p.m., at Hofstra
About the Chiefs (15-2): With offensive playmakers like Craig Berge, Ian Kirby and James Byrns, the defense on this squad got overshadowed. Nick Capuana leads a unit that has not allowed more than eight goals in a single game.
About the Braves (13-4): Cole Samaroo could make a difference at faceoffs. Alex Concannon and Mac O'Keefe are a young, creative attack duo who are hungry to make the most out of this championship appearence. Liam Blohm, a long-pole midfielder, has impressed all season.
Will Sammon's pick: Massapequa
Class B
No. 2 Lynbrook vs. No. 4 Manhasset
Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., at Hofstra
About the Owls (17-1): Joe Grossi, a senior who's headed to Binghamton, is a three-year starter who has scored 50 goals this season. Midfielder Owen Daly, a junior verbally committed to Stony Brook, has done well in a bigger role this season and Eddie Bouhall is a leader defensively.
About the Indians (11-7): Senior J.P. Young has emerged has one of Nassau's top goalies. It's tough to get a shot off him, though; Benny Borgognone and Austin Orlando prevent attacks from finding the crease
Will Sammon's pick: Manhasset
Class C
No. 1 Cold Spring Harbor vs. No. 3 Locust Valley
Tuesday, 8:30 p.m., at Hofstra
About the Seahawks (12-4): Ian Laviano, as a freshman, leads the team in scoring with 41 points after scoring 20 goals as an eighth-grader. He's just one of a few scoring threats, however. Notre Dame-bound season Jordan Walter is an athletic midfielder with 32 goals.
About the Falcons (12-4): Joey Bressingham is a faceoff stalwart who gets things started for this up-tempo unit. And once the Falcons have possession, there's a pretty good chance of one of the Madsen twins looking to score. Mike Madsen has scored 40 goals, while Joe Madsen has 37.
Will Sammon's pick: Cold Spring Harbor
