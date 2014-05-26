Pick'em: Nassau boys lacrosse championships

This season's Nassau county boys lacrosse champions will be decided Tuesday in each class. Below is a quick look at each game. Below that, you can vote on who will win each game.

Class A

No. 1 Massapequa vs. No. 2 Syosset

Tuesday, 3:30 p.m., at Hofstra

About the Chiefs (15-2): With offensive playmakers like Craig Berge, Ian Kirby and James Byrns, the defense on this squad got overshadowed. Nick Capuana leads a unit that has not allowed more than eight goals in a single game.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

About the Braves (13-4): Cole Samaroo could make a difference at faceoffs. Alex Concannon and Mac O'Keefe are a young, creative attack duo who are hungry to make the most out of this championship appearence. Liam Blohm, a long-pole midfielder, has impressed all season.

Will Sammon's pick: Massapequa

Class B

No. 2 Lynbrook vs. No. 4 Manhasset

Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., at Hofstra

About the Owls (17-1): Joe Grossi, a senior who's headed to Binghamton, is a three-year starter who has scored 50 goals this season. Midfielder Owen Daly, a junior verbally committed to Stony Brook, has done well in a bigger role this season and Eddie Bouhall is a leader defensively.

About the Indians (11-7): Senior J.P. Young has emerged has one of Nassau's top goalies. It's tough to get a shot off him, though; Benny Borgognone and Austin Orlando prevent attacks from finding the crease

Will Sammon's pick: Manhasset

Class C

No. 1 Cold Spring Harbor vs. No. 3 Locust Valley

Tuesday, 8:30 p.m., at Hofstra

About the Seahawks (12-4): Ian Laviano, as a freshman, leads the team in scoring with 41 points after scoring 20 goals as an eighth-grader. He's just one of a few scoring threats, however. Notre Dame-bound season Jordan Walter is an athletic midfielder with 32 goals.

About the Falcons (12-4): Joey Bressingham is a faceoff stalwart who gets things started for this up-tempo unit. And once the Falcons have possession, there's a pretty good chance of one of the Madsen twins looking to score. Mike Madsen has scored 40 goals, while Joe Madsen has 37.

Will Sammon's pick: Cold Spring Harbor

Use these text links for each poll:

MASSAPEQUA VS. SYOSSET

LYNBROOK VS. MANHASSET

COLD SPRING HARBOR VS. LOCUST VALLEY