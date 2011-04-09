Planned Parenthood's funding should be cut

I strongly disagree that defunding Planned Parenthood is shortsighted ["Fight over Planned Parenthood," Editorial, April 4]. As a taxpayer who is against abortion, I agree with the Pence Amendment that no taxpayer dollars should be used to fund abortion, whether directly or indirectly.

Last year's Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act views abortion as a medical procedure, getting around the long-standing Hyde amendment that forbids federal funds for abortions in most cases. Let the 700,000 active donors, including such notables as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Buffett Foundation, the Ford Foundation and the (Ted) Turner Foundation fund Planned Parenthood's $1-billion yearly budget. Their 820 clinics can continue to use donated money to pay for the other services for women who need them.

Millions of Americans feel abortion is not medical care and don't want their tax dollars used to fund it. We are all tightening our belts, Planned Parenthood should do its share.

Gira Freiberg

Plainview



During this time of fiscal crisis, why are hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars being sent to Planned Parenthood?

Its pregnancy services are skewed toward abortions -- not parenthood. Sadly, without parental awareness and with taxpayer money, this organization lays the groundwork for its economic successes by teaching sex-education without values.

Moreover, Planned Parenthood offers so-called preventive services such as condoms and the pill, but these have failed to prevent the problems they claim to. Along with abortion, the rates of sexually transmitted diseases are increasing. Our tax dollars would be better spent elsewhere.

Hildegarde Oppel

Merrick