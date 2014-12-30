Potential Jets head coach and GM candidates

A look at some potential coaching candidates to replace Rex Ryan:Josh McDanielsPatriots offensive coordinator

The Jets already have tried a Bill Belichick assistant, Eric Mangini. Not sure Woody Johnson is prepared to go that route again with the former Broncos head coach.

Todd BowlesCardinals defensive

coordinator

Appears ready to make the move after some strong work with the Cardinals. Grew up in nearby Elizabeth, New Jersey.

David Shaw

Stanford coach

Jim Harbaugh's successor at Stanford is widely respected in the college ranks and someday might decide to consider pro jobs.

Also in the mix: Broncos OC Adam Gase Seahawks DC Dan Quinn Former Steelers coach Bill Cowher, now a CBS analyst Seahawks OC Darrell Bevell Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly Broncos OC Kyle Shanahan Bengals OC Hue Jackson Colts OC Pep Hamilton