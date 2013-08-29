Preteen feels crushed by her own behavior

DEAR AMY: I am an 11-year-old girl. I had a crush on a boy at school. He told me he liked me too. After a while he told me he had a crush on someone else. He was very polite and said he still wanted to be friends with me. I was a little upset but eventually I accepted things and decided to stay friends with him. Later, in math class, I said something mean to one of his friends. I honestly don't know where this came from, but I did it. A few days later, he told me he had changed crushes again. We had an end-of-the-year party at a roller rink, and I told the new crush that he liked her. This was complete carelessness and unkindness on my part, and I don't know why I did it. Well, he found out and was mad at me. He said that when he told me about his crush he was "hyped up on candy" and hadn't meant it. I sent him a message that I was extremely sorry. He replied that he couldn't forgive me. He told me he was moving to a different school district. He did not say why, and I can't help but think it's because of me. Should I apologize again?Sad FriendDEAR SAD: Your friend is not changing schools because of you. His folks probably think the other school would be better for him for a bunch of reasons. One way to keep in touch with your friend would be to ask him, "Hey, I hope your new school is great and that you like it. What's it like there?" If he doesn't answer, leave it alone.

You sound like a thoughtful girl. What you are doing is normal for kids your age. You are learning about crushes and friendships and about facing your mistakes.

Here's my best advice for you: When it comes to candy, stay off the hard stuff. When it comes to friendships, ask yourself this question: "How would I feel if someone said (or did) this to me?" Take a breath, and then do your best to always be your smartest, kindest and spunkiest self.