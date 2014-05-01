Property reps, OTB meet on Nassau casino

Nassau property owners have expressed interest in selling their land to the county’s Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. to build a mini casino with 1,000 video slot machines and electronic table games, according to Nassau OTB president Joe Cairo.

The representatives of at least nine property owners attended a question-and-answer session with OTB officials Wednesday at the Race Palace in Plainview. But the attendees each declined to identify the properties they represented, with many citing the ongoing bidding process.

Bidders have until May 30 to respond to Requests for Statements of Interest issued by Nassau OTB, soliciting commercial property owners who would be interested in selling their land to the agency.

Cairo said two bids have already been received.

“Hopefully, we will work together to build a beautiful facility that will generate millions of dollars for Nassau County,” Cairo told the attendees.

Cairo said he hopes to open the gaming parlor next year.

Nassau expects the facility to generate $19 million in 2015.

The proposed site must have at least 100,000 square feet of usable space, including 50,000 square feet on the ground floor, and about 1,000 parking spots.

Last year, the state granted Nassau and Suffolk counties authority to build gaming sites with up to 1,000 video lottery terminals, which include slot machines and table games such as roulette, baccarat and blackjack.

The county initially considered putting the VLTs at the Race Palace, the county’s largest OTB facility, but backed away after opposition from Plainview community leaders.