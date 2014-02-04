Public hearing set on assisted living facility

The Brookhaven Town Board will hold a public hearing Tuesday night on a proposed 42,000-square-foot assisted living complex in Farmingville.

Bristal Assisted Living Facility would be constructed as a multistory building with 145 beds on a 5.89-acre site on the Long Island Expressway north service road near Exit 63, town officials said.

Brookhaven Republican Councilman Kevin LaValle said the Farmingville Residents Association is generally in favor of the project and that he plans to attend its March civic meeting about the proposal.

“I think it’s a good area because there is another nursing home and hotel near,” LaValle said Monday, noting he wants to hear from more residents. “I’m interested in hearing the public comments at the meeting.”

Also at the meeting, trustees may vote on a plan to accept two small properties on Mastic Road in Shirley, donated by a Howard Beach family, to be used as open space.

“We’re very grateful for the donation of these lots. We look forward to passing these resolutions tomorrow,” said Councilman Dan Panico, a Republican who represents the Shirley district. “The last thing these areas need is substandard lot development from an economic and environmental standpoint.”

The town must spend about $2,500 for the title and recording of the deed, Panico said.

The lots are near William Paca Middle School and will help keep that corridor forested, he said.