Quinn lets his game do the talking for Ice Falcons

Joe Quinn is the type who doesn’t speak very much. The left wing lets his actions do the talking.

But it doesn’t go unnoticed by his teammates and Levittown-Hicksville coach Tom Carroll.

“We joke and say we have to put quarters in to make him talk,” Carroll said. “‘Where’s the slot?’ we ask him. He looks up and smiles at you.”

Quinn doesn’t take it personally and he’s been smiling a lot this season. In eight games, Quinn has 15 goals, including two hat tricks, to go along with seven assists. It’s been a huge lift as the Ice Falcons (13-2-2) remain on top of the Liberty Division standings of the High School Hockey League of Nassau County.

“It’s funny because Tom and I have known each other for a long time,” Quinn said. “We joke around a lot. I feel that you don’t really need to say anything. Just go out and do it.”

Because he plays on the Junior Islanders in the USPHL Junior Hockey League at Ice Works in Syosset, Quinn hasn’t made it to all of the Ice Falcons' games. But when he does play, it goes without saying that Levittown-Hicksville is better.

“I just like to get the puck and make something happen on my own and get my teammates involved,” Quinn said.

The one teammate who benefits the most is Taylor Traenkle, who can be seen at times on the same line as Quinn, whether it be on a regular shift, the power play or the penalty kill.

Traenkle, who plays on Carroll's junior team, the Apple Core out of Long Beach, has 25 goals (four hat tricks) and 23 assists for a team-leading and county-leading 48 points.

“I have some exceptional skaters,” Carroll said. “I tell them that if you have some open ice, go for it. Skate right down to the opponent’s end.”

Carroll doesn’t just want to see the forwards pinching in deep. He also likes seeing defensemen Patrick Greaney, Sean Stegner and Mike Walsh going from one end of the ice to the other to try and put one in.

Stegner’s nine goals and 14 assists lead the defense.

“They are told when they have the puck, they can go,” Carroll said. “If they make the rush, the forwards cover for them. It’s routine.”

The Ice Falcons are tops in the league with 100 goals and 109 assists. They are also tied for first in goals against (52) with Lynbrook-East Rockaway, thanks to MacArthur sophomore goalie Matthew King, who has allowed 40 goals in 17 games for a 2.50 GAA.

Lynbrook-East Rockaway (13-4) is two points behind Levittown-Hicksville (28 points) for first place in the Liberty Division. Both teams have one game left against Garden City this week, and the Ice Falcons hold the tiebreaker for the division because of their two earlier wins.