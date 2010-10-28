Radio station owner dials up two more sales

John Caracciolo has been penned Mr. Long Island Radio.

President of JVC Media in Ronkonkoma, he has just inked a $3-million deal to buy two more radio stations, WRCN/103.9 FM in Riverhead, which plays classic rock, and adult contemporary station WKJI/96.1 FM in Center Moriches, from Barnstable Broadcasting of Newton, Mass. This makes him the largest owner of stations on Long Island, with a total of four. JVC also owns party station WPTY/105.3 FM in Calverton and Spanish stations "La Fiesta" WBON/98.5 and 96.9 FM, both in Ronkonkoma.

"We're really excited," Caracciolo said. "Radio is our passion."

Barnstable still owns three stations on the Island - adult contemporary station KJOY/98.3 FM, B103/103.1 FM, which plays classic oldies, and Christian music station WMJC/94.3 FM. Caracciolo noted, however, that JVC is the only company based on Long Island that owns radio stations. WALK/97.5, which broadcasts variety music, is owned by Clear Channel Communications in San Antonio, Texas, and rock station WBAB/102.3 FM is owned by Cox Communications in Atlanta.

Caracciolo said he plans some changes at WKJI though he's not yet certain what they may be. But, he said, "We're going to bring back fun radio." JVC, which employs about 35 people, may hire up to 35 more, he said.

Peter Goodman, an assistant professor of journalism at Hofstra University in Hempstead and a former radio reporter at Newsday, said Caracciolo has become Mr. Long Island Radio. Barnstable, he said, has kept its larger stations and shed its smaller ones.

The two new stations, Goodman said, "are a big move" for Caracciolo. "It sounds like he's got a nice little packet" of stations. "He's come a long way."

Caracciolo began his career working for the Morey Organization, which owned radio stations on the Island, and remained there for 22 years before he left in 2008 to form his own company.