Rays beat Orioles again after Friday night's 18-inning win

The Tampa Bay Rays rode the momentum of a marathon victory to another big win.

Desmond Jennings had four RBIs and Alex Cobb took a three-hit shutout into the ninth inning yesterday as the Rays beat the Orioles, 5-1, in a matchup of exhausted teams to maintain their lead in the AL wild-card race.

"We've got to keep things going," said Jennings, who hit a three-run homer and an RBI triple. "There's no relaxing or anything like that. Keep finding ways to win games."

The first pitch came 10 hours, 56 minutes after the Rays' 5-4, 18-inning win over Baltimore that ended at 2:05 a.m. yesterday, a game that stretched on for 6:54.

Cobb, in a common practice, left the ballpark early Friday night and went to bed 21/2 hours before the game ended. "You can't put into words how appreciative you are when you're on the mound and these guys after an 18-inning game -- when you're in bed sleeping while they're putting together a win -- and they come out with the same intensity for you the next day," Cobb said. "It's amazing."

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Tampa Bay maintained a half-game lead over Cleveland, which holds the second wild-card position. The Orioles dropped 31/2 games behind the Indians.

Chris Davis tripled with one out in the ninth, a fly ball that David DeJesus struggled to locate in left. Adam Jones followed with an RBI single that chased Cobb, who struck out 12 and walked two.

Indians 4, Astros 1: Scott Kazmir allowed four hits in seven shutout innings and Michael Brantley hit a two-run homer for host Cleveland.

Rangers 3, Royals 1: Matt Garza pitched eight impressive innings for his first victory in six starts for visiting Texas, which won for only the fifth time in 19 September games.

Athletics 9, Twins 1: Jarrod Parker (12-7) allowed one run in six innings as host Oakland lowered its magic number to one for clinching its second straight AL West title. -- AP