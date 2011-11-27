Reality Check

L.I. INK. Merrick's "Survivor: South Pacific" contestant, Christine Shields Markoski, 40, is sponsoring a contest to design her a tattoo commemorating her island experience. Details at facebook.com/csmsurvivor. Fellow contestant Semhar Tadesse, 25, is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 16 on a drunken driving charge after having been pulled over in Los Angeles mid-month. This follows an Oct. 27 DUI arrest, reported TMZ.

PREMIERES. And the floodgates open. First, seasons three and four, respectively, of "American Pickers" and "Pawn Stars" premiere on History Monday night at 9 and 10 . . . TLC takes its second shot at finding the "Next Great Baker" Monday night at 9 . . . Tuesday at 9 p.m., meet mom and child-care entrepreneur Deborah Tillman, "America's Supernanny," in the new Lifetime series . . . at 10 p.m. on Bravo is "The Millionaire Matchmaker Reunion Part I". . . TLC welcomes season nine of "What Not to Wear" with back-to-back episodes Tuesday at 9 and 10 p.m. . . . Thursday at 9 p.m., TLC's new "DUI" follows drunken driving arrests in Oklahoma . . . and at 10, medicinal-marijuana growers get a Snoop Dogg theme song with Discovery's new "Weed Wars." HGTV's "Design Wars," bumped from Nov. 21, tries again to premiere, this time as a daytime show, Friday, Dec. 2, at 1 p.m. . . . at 10 that night, "Starving Secrets With Tracey Gold" is not a how-to show but a reality-doc about bulimics and the like. . . . and Bravo brings us a Brooklyn caterer in the new "Chef Roble & Co.," on Sunday at 10, which follows the 9 p.m. season-three premiere of National Geographic's "Alaska State Troopers."

RECAPS.J.R. Martinez and partner Karina Smirnoff won "Dancing With the Stars," with Rob Kardashian and Cheryl Burke as runners-up . . . Ramon Medeiros is off "The Biggest Loser" . . . "The X Factor" eliminated singer LeRoy Bell and girl-group Lakoda Rayne . . . and Richie Farina was cut like chaff from wheat on "Top Chef: Texas."