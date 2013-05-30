Red Bulls blank Reading in U.S. Open Cup

HARRISON, N.J. -- Second-half goals from Fabian Espindola and Lloyd Sam helped the Red Bulls defeat PDL side Reading United AC, 2-0, in the third round of the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday night.

Goalkeeper Ryan Meara played his first senior team match of the year and earned the shutout. New York will visit MLS foe New England on June 12.

The Red Bulls took the lead through Espindola in the 61st minute. Solid attacking play led to Sam passing through to McCarty, who crossed it toward the back post, where Espindola put it into the net.

Sam doubled New York's advantage six minutes later. The midfielder played a give-and-go with Espindola and Sam found space on the right side of the box, chipping the ball over diving goalkeeper John McCarthy.